Teachers in Norfolk, Bassett awarded grants

Humanities Nebraska has announced the recipients of its spring round of educator grants, supporting 30 projects and helping dozens of teachers to reach thousands of Nebraska students.
The purpose of the grants is to help celebrate Humanities Nebraska’s 50th anniversary in 2023 and to spark the next 50 years of humanities learning, programming and exchange of ideas. Area recipients include Lynne Pedersen for a mural at Rock County Schools in Bassett and two teachers in Norfolk — Karl Henkel of Norfolk Junior High for show choir socialization strengths training and Xochitl Naranjo of Washington Elementary for books
A second round of applications for a limited number of $1,000 educator grants is now open, with a deadline of Friday, Sept. 1. New applicants and educators in central and western Nebraska are especially encouraged to apply. Grants are available to full-time educators and may be used for expenses including, but not limited to, tools and materials for humanities projects, professional development opportunities in the humanities, humanities speaker fees and humanities field trips. No matching funds are required.
Educators may apply through any Nebraska organization that educates students within the pre-kindergarten through grade 12 age range. Priority may be given to underserved schools based on geographic location, economic conditions, ethnic background and disability. For complete details and access to the grant application, visit humanitiesnebraska.org/edugrant.