A science teacher from Lyons will be the featured speaker as the Norfolk Rescue Mission gathers for its annual banquet.
The event is set to begin with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Midtown Event Center in Norfolk. Festivities will get underway at 6:30 p.m.
Paul Timm, a science teacher for grades seven through 12 at Lyons-Decatur Northeast, will deliver the keynote address. Timm was named the Nebraska 2021 Teacher of the Year by a panel of the state’s educators. In addition, he serves as a regular volunteer at the rescue mission.
“He comes with high honors and accreditation and is a pretty fantastic guy,” said the Rev. Will Perrigan, director of the mission.
Perrigan said Timm has been a volunteer at the mission for “many, many years,” regularly driving to Norfolk from the Wayne area with a group.
“They serve the meal and provide one of the chapel messages,” Perrigan said. “He does a lot of the preaching when he comes on Wednesday night. I’ve heard him speak a number of times.”
Perrigan said the annual banquet serves as one of the mission’s big fundraisers for the year, providing money for the organization’s general budget. But this summer also brought a few unexpected expenses as the mission moved toward finishing a project that has been in the works for a while.
“We’re getting a walk-in cooler and a walk-in freezer installed,” Perrigan said. “We’re down to the last two steps, but they’re still not in.”
Currently, the mission has three refrigerators and two freezers in one building and a combination of six chest and upright freezers in another, he said. Staff and volunteers try to keep products organized by separating them in different freezers, but that doesn’t always work, Perrigan said.
“What happens is when your pork freezer is full, you’ll put the excess in the chicken freezer, so they do get mixed. That’s one drawback,” he said. “The other is with the chest freezer, stuff falls to the bottom, and it could be awhile before you remember, ‘Oh yeah, we have chicken nuggets down there.’ ”
The addition of the walk-in cooler and freezer will be a benefit to the mission moving forward because it will allow personnel to manage its food inventory using shelves and crates, Perrigan said.
It also will remove the immediacy that arises when a driver calls to donate products from a pallet of food that has been rejected at a receiving warehouse.
“AWG has a finely tuned system. They can’t take some random pallet that’s not in their system, and the driver is stuck. The dispatch will say throw it away or donate it,” Perrigan said.
On several occasions, the mission has been a grateful recipient of those donations, but it also has offered some of the perishable donations on social media because they did not have room to store them adequately, he said.
“Having a walk-in will be a tremendous benefit,” he said. “It takes the urgency out of the situation.”
One local business, Perrigan said, already has heard about the project and opted to donate the shelving needed, a donation for which he is grateful. But there are a couple of steps — and some expenses — to tackle before the walk-in project is complete.
Perrigan said he is establishing a matching challenge that will help boost what is received at the banquet. A silent auction featuring donations by local businesses and artists also will take place the night of the banquet.
“We’ve had a lot of generous gifts in the last few years,” Perrigan said. “But every summer (our budget) is very thin. It’s just not on everybody’s mind to be thinking about the rescue mission throughout the summer, so coming out of the summer and into the fall season, (the banquet) is a nice boost.”
The meal will be provided by Taylormade Catering. Tickets may be purchased by calling the Norfolk Rescue Mission at 402-371-6484, by mailing a check to or stopping in at the mission at 111 N. Ninth St., Norfolk, NE 68701. Those who stop by in person also will have an opportunity to choose their seat from the seating chart.
“This year — between Taylormade, Midtown and our speaker — we have a great combination, and we look forward to filling that place,” he said.