HUMPHREY — It’s about relationships.
That’s what teaching is all about for Tina Schumacher.
“It must be the relationships. For me, if I ever got to the point where I didn’t love what I’m doing, if seeing the kids didn’t make me smile, I’d have to stop doing it,” she said.
She won’t be stopping anytime soon.
Because of her influence in the classroom, she has been recognized by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln as teacher who is positively shaping the lives of her students.
A call for nominations by first-year students resulted in more than 900 teachers being honored for their work in positively shaping their high school experiences and preparing them for college. Each nominated teacher received a letter from UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green.
Schumacher, who teaches English, is the high school librarian, journalism instructor and one-act play coach at St. Francis, was nominated by former student Kelly Zach.
This is her 17th year at St. Francis, starting off teaching junior high before slowly making her way into the high school, along with teaching a college course after earning her second master’s degree in English.
“The changes have been good, and I did not know I would enjoy journalism as much as I do,” she said. “It’s a whole different mind-set from teaching junior high to teaching high school. I back off and expect them to do it. I do a little more coaching than direct instruction.”
She is a 1986 graduate of St. Francis and earned her bachelor’s degree in education at Wayne State College in 2003. After her first master’s at the University of Nebraska at Kearney in instructional technology and library, she received her second master’s degree in English in May.
Before completing her degree, getting up in front of a classroom of students was intimidating.
“I was this tiny, meek little thing. When I went to college and they got you in front of people, that was tough. I knew I couldn’t handle it,” she said. “It took me awhile to decide what I wanted to do, and going back to college in my late 20s, early 30s, it was a breeze because I knew what I wanted,” she said.
“It was really, really wonderful to have Kelly nominate me, but he could have said the name of anyone in this building,” Schumacher said. “Truly, people who choose to teach are there for a reason.”