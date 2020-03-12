The Norfolk High School teacher who attended the Crofton girls state basketball game last week has been cleared to return to the classroom.
After a Crofton High School student who attended the game tested positive for coronavirus, the teacher was advised to stay home and her classroom was subsequently disinfected.
In an email to parents Wednesday, Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools, said the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Elkhorn Valley Public Health Department determined that while the teacher was in the Crofton crowd at the state tournament game, she didn’t come within the “circle of concern.”