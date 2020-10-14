TC Energy and the TC Energy Foundation have donated $500,000 to the Northeast Community College Nexus campaign to support the construction of its new agricultural facilities.
The donation was presented by Trevor Jones, government and community relations adviser for TC Energy, during groundbreaking ceremonies for the facilities in September.
"Projects like this underscore not only the importance, but the vitality of community colleges in Nebraska and the vital role they play in building a skilled and highly trained workforce needed to ensure a strong future for all Nebraskans, including those who have yet to start kindergarten or have taken an SAT,” Jones said in a college media release.
Northeast has been ranked as one of the top agricultural two-year colleges in the country, and its ag program allows students to explore hands-on experiential learning opportunities related to crop and livestock as well as improved conservation practices, according to the release.
TC Energy's donation will help move the college's farm and feedlot from its current site — which isn't conducive to low-stress animal handling, feedlot drainage or machinery storage and maintenance — to a location near the Chuck M. Pohlman Ag Complex, which Northeast opened in 2004.
"TC Energy's motto is to build stronger, more vibrant communities through their giving," said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs and executive director of the Northeast Foundation. "They have clearly demonstrated their commitment to our local communities, our workforce and to the success of the entire agriculture industry through their generosity to this project. We couldn't be more appreciative of their support and partnership."
The campaign's goal is to help create a sustainable future based on student, business and community success.
Nine out of 10 graduates of Northeast's ag program stay in Nebraska. The program also helps graduates meet a workforce demand in the state as 50% of jobs in Northeast Nebraska are related to agriculture, according to the release.
"TC Energy has a long history of supporting educational initiatives, and this partnership allows us to further this commitment while directly supporting communities along our Keystone XL project route," said Scott Castleman, director of public affairs and communications for Keystone XL. "Partnering with Northeast Community College will not only support the college in offering top-level facilities but, more importantly, it will help develop the next generation of Nebraska farmers. One of the many benefits of this partnership is the positive effect among communities across the Keystone and Keystone XL routes, which TC Energy owns and operates."
Site work for the Nexus project began in April and construction should be completed by the fall of 2021. The initial phase of construction includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility, feedlot and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage.
A video of the September ceremony as well as other video comments may be found at the website agwaternexus.com.