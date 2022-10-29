The race for Nebraska Legislative District 16 pits a chiropractic physician against a doctor of clinical psychology.
Incumbent Ben Hansen, a chiropractor and small-business owner from Blair, is facing a challenge by psychologist and clinical director Connie L. Petersen of Hoskins for the opportunity to represent Washington, Burt, Cuming and parts of Stanton County in the capital.
Both said they believe taxes are one of the most pressing issues facing Nebraskans at the moment. Each has their own idea on how to address the problem.
Hansen pointed out the difference between tax relief and tax reform and said he thinks the two need to be distinguished because how and what the Legislature can do is different.
“The state can directly affect sales and income taxes while property taxes are handled by local taxing authorities such as your city, county, school, etc.” Hansen said.
Hansen said he believes that a tax structure weighted more on sales tax with little emphasis on income tax and, ideally, no property tax is the most appropriate balance.
“Sales tax allows for the ability of the citizen to determine how much they are willing to spend and get taxed,” Hansen said, “while property tax is one of the most unfair taxes due to the fact that you technically never ‘own’ your property because if you don’t pay your property tax, the government can take it.”
Petersen said Nebraska’s reputation must move toward becoming a tax-friendly state, similar to its neighbor to the north.
“Movement of Nebraska toward South Dakota’s tax structure would significantly improve our state’s reputation,” Petersen said. “This move will naturally advance Nebraska as a tourist option, as a state people want to live, work and retire in.”
Petersen also placed addressing rural health care needs and keeping rural Nebraska communities sustainable among her highest priorities for the state.
“The recent pandemic brought to life the immense gaps in our health care, especially in the rural settings. Our volunteer fire and rescue and small businesses are vital to sustaining our small towns,” Petersen said.
Addressing rural health care needs could be done by using existing clinical providers within the rural settings to further train and support newcomers to the field all while supporting retention in the rural setting, she said.
“We have to be smart with our resources, including keeping our minds open to innovative methods of addressing the needs of our citizens,” Petersen said. “We need to reduce turf war issues that only hurt our citizens and keep our state stuck in a health care shortage.”
Petersen said she believes communication with constituents throughout District 16 is vital to ensuring the needs of small towns and rural communities are not only highlighted, but truly addressed in Lincoln. Rural fire and rescue departments, first responders, small businesses, farming and agriculture needs and Second Amendment rights all must be supported for small towns to remain sustainable, she said.
“At minimum, additional funding of equipment/gear for fire and rescue, addressing additional tax breaks for small business and our agriculture and farming communities is necessary for sustainability of our rural communities,” Petersen said.
Petersen said she’s running for office because she understands the needs of rural Nebraska are not being represented in Lincoln. She said her knowledge of rural health care needs and struggles and her passion to develop programming and the workforce to support citizens of rural Nebraska make her a candidate worth supporting.
Hansen said his top priorities for the state — aside from addressing tax issues — are abortion and protecting individual liberties.
On the topic of abortion, Hansen said he always has been and always will be pro-life and believes in defending “those who have no voice.”
Hansen said he recently helped pass a bill banning dismemberment abortion and another requiring doctors who perform abortions to provide women with information about abortion-reversal drugs that could potentially save their pregnancies.
“It’s time we stopped treating individuals in the womb as non-human who get no rights that you and I enjoy every day,” Hansen said.
Protecting individual liberties also has become a higher priority for Hansen, especially since COVID-19 made its presence known: “We have slowly seen our right to work and provide for our children, see our family, go to church and others taken away from an overreaching federal government,” Hansen said.
Hansen said he stood up for individual liberties last year, introducing bills to maintain individuals’ right to make their own decisions on vaccines.
“God gave us two ears and one mouth for a reason, and that’s to listen first and talk second,” Hansen said. “Listening to all of the feedback, support and opinions from constituents is, in my opinion, one of the most important and effective ways to be a good legislator.”
Ben Hansen
Family: Wife of 20 years, Jill Christine Groene; daughter Olivia.
Occupation: Chiropractic physician who owns and operates Hansen Chiropractic Wellness Center in Blair and Omaha, Heritage Barnwood Co., Blair Rent-It Center and Vivify Holistics & Massage.
Organizations: Past president of Blair Lions Club; former board member of the Blair Chamber of Commerce; board member of Blair Community School Foundation; member of Blair LB 840 committee.
Offices held: Elected to serve District 16 in 2018; Blair City Council from 2015 to 2018; Legislative Business and Labor Committee and Agriculture and Health and Human Services committees.
Connie L. Petersen
Family: Husband of 26 years, Jeff; five children, Lucas, 14; Riley, 12; Tate, 10; Dagney, 7; and Rand, 4.
Background: Petersen grew up in Washington County and now lives in rural Hoskins (Stanton County).
Occupation: Petersen has a doctorate in clinical psychology. She works as a psychologist and clinical director at a behavioral health and addiction treatment center in Northeast Nebraska.
Organizations: Northeast Nebraska Problem Solving Court; Board of Psychology for the State of Nebraska; Probation Services Advisory Board; Nebraska Psychological Association; 4-H leader.
Offices held: Petersen serves as the secretary for the board of psychology for the State of Nebraska.