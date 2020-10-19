State Sen. Lynne Walz and David Rogers, her opponent, share a concern over high taxes.
The two candidates are vying for the position of state senator for District 15.
Walz, of Fremont, is the incumbent for the position. She is also vice chairwoman of the Education Committee and a member of the Health and Human Services Committee.
Rogers also has political experience. He served as the Dodge County Republican Party chairman from 2014 to 2019, he said.
For both candidates, taxes are a major concern.
“High property taxes are a concern for businesses, farmers and families,” Walz said. “This year, we passed a major proposal, LB1107, which will provide relief in coming years. We need to continue to look for comprehensive reform that allows small businesses to thrive and helps hard-working families.”
Rogers is concerned about spending, he said.
“Our taxes are too high; our government spends too much,” he said.
WALZ IS SEEKING reelection to help make Nebraska a better place to live, work and raise a family, she said.
“In my second term, I’ll focus on making government more collaborative and efficient,” she said. “I want to put more emphasis on helping small businesses and entrepreneurs to create good-paying jobs, promote affordable health care and secure high-speed internet access in all households.”
Besides taxes, health care and education are two important issues for Walz, she said.
“In my first term, I raised the awareness to provide more mental health services in school and make our schools stronger for all students,” Walz said.
Going forward, Walz wants to see increased access to affordable health care and lower prescription drug costs. She also wants to ensure that nursing homes and other care facilities remain open and funded, she said.
Walz believes schools need more state aid, she said.
“Every child deserves a quality education, and I’ll continue to be an advocate for our kids and grandkids,” Walz said.
Walz said she is not a politician, despite her title.
“I’m not a politician, I’m a person who truly cares about people,” she said. “I’m tired of the partisan conflicts because it gets us nowhere. We need to work together as a team to move Nebraska forward and provide opportunities to people who live in Nebraska.”
ROGERS IS RUNNING for the Legislature mainly because he believes taxes are too high and the government spends too much, he said.
Rogers said he is also running because Walz is “the second most liberal” senator in the Legislature.
“I’m a Reagan conservative, who believes the government is not here to take care of us,” he said, “but to provide public safety, education and infrastructure by maintaining law and order, and preserving our freedom and liberty as defined by the Constitution of the United States.”
Other than taxes, two important issues for Rogers are passing commonsense legislation and protecting Second Amendment rights relating to self defense, he said.
Rogers thinks the Legislature no longer serves Nebraskans well, he said.
“I feel that the Unicameral has become highly partisan and no longer functions for the best interest of the State of Nebraska,” Rogers said. “There are liberals that call themselves conservatives from Omaha, Lincoln and Fremont, who continually block commonsense legislation to improve the lives of Nebraskans. Furthermore, they prevent meaningful tax reform and continually vote to spend more of our hard-earned money.”
Rogers has been endorsed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Farm Bureau Federation, he said.
About the candidates
Lynne Walz
Family: Husband, Chris, three children, four grandchildren and dog, Lily.
Education: Degree in elementary education
Background: Walz was raised on her family’s small farm near Fontanelle. After high school, she worked for ENCOR, taking care of three women with developmental disabilities. Later, she became executive director of Bethpage of Northeast Nebraska (now Mosaic). Walz later went back to school to earn her degree. Afterward, she taught at elementary schools in Fremont. She now works as a Realtor and partner at Don Peterson and Associates in Fremont. Walz is involved with children’s ministry and vacation Bible school at Salaam Lutheran Church, and she is a former council member there. She is a former board member of the Low Income Ministry, Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Kiwanis Club.
David Rogers
Family: Married, six adult children and four grandchildren.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in electronics management from Southern Illinois University and master’s degree in computer systems management from Creighton University.
Background: Rogers is president of Profession High Pressure Pasteurization Services and an adjunct professor in cybersecurity at Bellevue University. He is a member of the National Rifle Association, Nebraska Firearms Owners Association, American Legion Post 20 and vice commander of the Sons of the American Legion Post 20.