The Truth in Taxation hearing will be Monday, Sept. 26, beginning at 6 p.m., at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
That Sept. 26 hearing will include schools and cities in the county whose annual increase in property tax revenue exceeds 2%, plus the percentage of real growth.
Among the entities that will be attending are Madison County and the Norfolk Public Schools District 2, which had budgets that necessitated it. Taxpayers should have received a postcard notifying them which taxing subdivisions on their bill propose a tax increase exceeding the legal threshold.
At the hearing, any member of the public may speak.