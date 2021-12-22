LINCOLN — More traveling, likely due to the state’s recovering economy, is fueling a decrease in state motor fuels taxes.

Beginning Jan. 1, the state’s tax rate on motor fuels will be 24.8 cents per gallon for the first six months of 2022, the Nebraska Department of Revenue reported on Tuesday. That is a decrease of almost 3 cents a gallon from the 27.7 cents per gallon charged during the past six months.

Nebraska’s tax on gasoline and other fuels is adjusted every six months, based partly on total tax receipts and revenue needs for highway maintenance and construction. When the total tax collected on fuel rises, and meets or exceeds revenue needs, the tax is adjusted downward.

Miles traveled on Nebraska’s streets and roads have increased in 2021 over 2020, according to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, with travel up 9.7%, or 168 million miles, in October (the most recent month available) over October of 2020. Fuel tax receipts have also risen, and were up about 7.5% during the July, August and September.

Following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, state fuel taxes had to be increased in 2020 to record-high levels — 33.2 cents per gallon — due to the decline in travel that began in March and April of 2020.

Around this same time a year ago, as driving returned to more normal levels, the state motor fuel tax was reduced by 4.5 cents per gallon.

