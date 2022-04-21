Years of late nights and planning — and then adjusting plans to fit the changing times — are beginning to pay off at Divots.
The Taproom at Divots Brewery officially has opened at 4300 W. Norfolk Ave. in Norfolk, one of three major occasions set to take place this year for businesses associated with the Divots name.
“It took so long to get everything done,” said owner Donna Herrick. “Somebody asked me the other night, ‘Are you happy the way it turned out?’ Yeah, I really am.”
The Taproom at Divots Brewery provides an intimate and informal setting for fans of the locally made beer. It can accommodate 45 people, with additional room outside in the beer garden.
The roughly 5,000-square-foot facility contains about 15 large tanks for various brewing processes, including fermentation and storage. Herrick said the facility has a capacity of more than 8,000 gallons and also provides space for canning and labeling.
Despite the industrial feel of the brewery, the taproom provides a cozy space for guests. “It’s really conducive to lots of conversation and people getting to know each other,” Herrick said. “From the couple of times we’ve done events there, I love it.”
Guests sit in the center of the brewery, and the area above it is open, so guests have a clear view of the brewery. On days when brewing is taking place, guests will be able to watch.
The taproom also has quaint and functional features, including lighting with shades in the shape of beer mugs. “That’s our light beer section,” jokes brewmaster Jeremy Kirby, who is assisted at the taproom by Jason Baker.
The taproom that opened last week is quite different from the one Herrick envisioned when plans to establish the facility were announced in the summer of 2019.
At that time, the need for more brewing space intersected with an opportunity that arose for Herrick to purchase the former Norfolk Life Magazine building and connecting property in the 200 block of West Norfolk Avenue. Herrick said the more she thought about the area, the more she liked the idea of establishing Divots Downtown Brewery.
“I’ve always liked the downtown. ... The downtown is a very growing area where there’s a lot of interest,” Herrick said.
Plans for the facility moved forward until the pandemic “dropped like an ax” and gave Herrick the opportunity to take a step back and reevaluate what would work best for the brewery. In August 2020, Herrick shifted plans to build the brewery at its current site.
“I will say it’s much easier to build in the country. You’re not restricted by space. Downtown I was really restricted,” Herrick said. “That was part of the reason that kind of got us thinking about doing the brewery out here (at Divots). It would’ve been nice to do the brewery downtown. It would’ve fit the environment really nicely, but it was tight.”
At the downtown property, Herrick opted to move forward with development of the Norfolk River Point Inn and Divots Downtown, a taproom and restaurant with a pizza oven. They are set to open later this year, as well.
The inn will feature eight rooms, most of which are two-room suites that include a small living room, a kitchenette with a two-burner top and an apartment-style refrigerator. The inn also includes a loft suite, which is a full suite with two bedrooms, two bathrooms a kitchen and a washer and dryer.
“Most of the rooms are 600 to 700 square feet,” Herrick said. “That’s just the nature of an older building.”
The buildings at 204 and 206 Norfolk Ave., she said, are where the taproom and pizza oven, respectively, will be located. The facility will have the capacity to accommodate about 160 people on both sides, she said.
Herrick said she loved the concept used by their neighbors down the street at District Table and Tap with the overhead door wanted to incorporate something similar in the new spot downtown, but the ramp in front did not allow for such a feature. Instead, the doors will open on the bar top located along the south side.
Herrick smiles when asked about an anticipated opening date for the downtown projects because, she said, anticipated dates have not worked well for her in the past. She does, however, anticipate the downtown projects to be open around Friday, July 1, which would be in time for a most of the summer season.
In the meantime, she hopes to see customers check out the new The Taproom At Divots Brewery at 4300 W. Norfolk Ave.
“I think people will be pleasantly surprised at the fun atmosphere there,” she said. “It’s casual and relaxed. I think it will be fun.”