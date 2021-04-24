Take one last look

The shepherd carrying a sheep, the farmer and the eagle and other sculptures that have lived in downtown Norfolk for the past year will soon be gone.
So those people who want to take a last look need to don their walking shoes and take a stroll downtown.
The sculptures mentioned above are among of the twelve pieces installed last spring as part of a project sponsored by the Norfolk Area Visitor’s Bureau and several other organizations, including the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Norfolk.
Most of the sculptures are along Norfolk Avenue, but the shepherd is in front of the Norfolk Arts Center on North Fifth Street.
All of the sculptures are for sale, said Traci Jeffrey, director of the Visitor’s Bureau. People interested in buying a piece can contact her at the Visitor’s Bureau.
This was the second year for the sculpture project, which Jeffrey said, “adds art to our city will inspires and entertains, educates participants, provide additional attractions for visitors while spending time in Norfolk, and to beautify Norfolk’s downtown.”
Once the current sculptures are removed, a new batch will be installed. They include a mix of steel and bronze pieces, some of which are abstract and some of which are more traditional, Jeffrey said.
Again, viewers will be able to download an audio guide called Otocast from Apple iTunes or Google Play that offers a short talk by the artist who created the sculpture that people can listen to on their phones as they view it.