Visitors to Norfolk’s Ta-Ha-Zouka Park campground can now go online for to reserve a campsite.

“We are excited to roll out our online reservations for camping at the Ta-Ha-Zouka campground. Campers can now be guaranteed a campsite when they arrive at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. You can reserve your spot today,” said parks and recreation director Nathan Powell.

Reservations are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis for the 2023 camping season, which begins Saturday, April 15.

For a cost, sites with and without a concrete pad and electrical hookup can be reserved on the City of Norfolk’s Active Network page: https://bit.ly/40gmAaU

“This is another internal reform prompted by parks and recreation management to make parks services more accessible, convenient, and user-friendly for Norfolk families and visitors,” said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning.

