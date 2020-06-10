Cabins at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park and open air shelter reservations at the parks will resume Monday, June 15, beginning at 8 a.m. at the city administrative offices at 309 N. Fifth St., under the normal first-come, first-serve policy.
Cabins may be reserved one year in advance. The down payment for the rental may be made by cash or check. The city will follow the public health department directives as far as use of the cabins, which is a limit of 25 at this time. That limit may change according to state health directives. Social distancing and masks are recommended while doing any business at the city offices.
Also, in addition to the AquaVenture water park scheduled to open Saturday, June 20, city officials said no group swimming lessons would be offered.
However, the city will offer private swimming lessons, and those interested may call the water park 402-844-2270 beginning Monday, June 15, to sign-up. Also, water park season passes will not be offered this year.
Staff is also preparing to open the splash pad at Embrace Park this weekend, if all goes as planned.