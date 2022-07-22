PILGER — It all began as a small fundraiser, cooking up sweet corn to raise money to build a new pool.
But today, 20 years later, the Pilger event gives around 1,000 of its fans a taste of hot-buttered sweet corn and hamburgers. All of the profit made on the event goes to pay off the pool, with hopes that by 2027, that bill will be paid in full.
Ron and Barb Wolverton are not only the originators of the annual feed, but continue to oversee the volunteers needed to stage such a massive dinner. Their three young daughters eventually served as lifeguards at the pool that had become sadly in need of replacement.
A small fund had been established for that effort; however, a significant amount of money had to be raised to apply for grants. That’s where the Wolvertons came in.
Sausage and sweet corn were on the menu the first year. The feed was held at the Pilger Park and attended by 187 people. It raised $1,748.77.
Ron Wolverton outlined his future plan to Barb: To plant sweet corn under their pivot irrigation system. Ron’s father, Ken Wolverton, and Wolverton employees picked the corn for the first few years, getting up at 5 a.m. to do so. The family husked and cleaned the corn and provided the beef.
Eventually, they began to ask for donations to pay for supplies and, every year as always, 100% of the money raised went to the pool fund.
As more people began to attend, the event was moved to the town’s fire hall. When a tornado took down the fire hall in 2014, the feed was moved to the town’s new community center.
Through the years, volunteers began to ask how they could help. Today, around 70 of these volunteers, including Wisner-Pilger FFA students, come early the morning of the feed to husk and de-silk 14,000 ears of corn. That evening, another 70 volunteers find a shady spot in town to man giant gas grills, holding as many as 75 burgers at a time. They cook ears of corn, dipping them in vats of melted butter.
Others transport the cooked corn and burgers to the community building, where more volunteers fill plates, serve customers and bus tables.
Some of these volunteers have been donating their time to the project for the past 20 years.
In addition, Midwest Bank employees from Pilger and Wisner serve root beer floats, with those funds going to the pool as well.
To date, this effort has raised $194,326 for the pool. Wolverton is stubborn, he said, and plans to keep at it until the pool is completely paid off. Volunteers have promised to keep working at it as long as the Wolvertons do.
This year the event will be Wednesday, Aug. 3, with serving from 5 to 9 p.m. and free swimming at the Pilger Pool.
To mark the 20th year, music will be provided by the Mark Vylidal Variety Polka Band.