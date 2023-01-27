PIERCE — Christian artist and composer Candace Sutter will perform at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at the United Church of Christ, 303 S. Brown St., in Pierce.
Sutter is an American composer who writes piano music for television and film. Many of her works include repertoires for early elementary to advanced piano in her “At the Keys” series.
She recorded her first album, “Open Your Heart,” in April 2019 and released the praise and worship song, “Open Up for Us the Gates of Heaven,” to Christian radio. Sutter also recorded three original new praise and worship songs in Nashville, which are set to be released in 2023. The EP includes the driving praise and worship song, “Lord Almighty, Redeemed,” which is a reflection of what Jesus endured for humanity to be redeemed, and contemporary song, “Heal,” which brings the reminder that God is “holding on the line” for when someone needs him.
Sutter is known for bringing the story to the song in her writings and compositions. She is inspired by fulfilling the needs of others, whether it be for intimate piano settings, film, soundtracks, videos, church or student repertoires. Her library of piano and choral works runs deep for audiences of all ages.
Sutter is the daughter of Ralph and Lorene Mittelstaedt of Hadar, and the wife of Brian Sutter, a Pierce High School graduate.
The event will feature praise and worship music, original and cover songs, hymns, recent releases and piano solos. A light lunch will follow.
Proceeds from ticket sales will support the Pierce Senior Center. Tickets may be purchased at Elkhorn Valley and Midwest banks or at the door.