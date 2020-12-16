One Norfolkan was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of drug possession in the parking lot of a local business.
Around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police officers were called to a business in the 100 block of South 13th Street for a report of a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle parked in the business's parking lot, according to Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division.
Officers located the vehicle and had contact with the driver, who was identified as Justis J. Calkins, 23, of Norfolk. Officers questioned him about the situation, and Calkins gave officers consent to search him.
Officers recovered three small plastic baggies containing white residue from his pocket, according to Bauer. These tested positive for methamphetamine. Calkins was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.