A report of a suspicious person led to an arrest Monday afternoon.
The Norfolk Police Division was called to a residence in the 700 block of South Third Street shortly before 3 p.m. on Monday. The caller said a woman she didn’t recognize who was in her garage and appeared to be under the influence, said Capt. Mike Bauer in a press release.
When officers arrived, they found the caller had helped the woman into a wheelchair she had. The woman was identified as 50-year-old Sheila Tift, Norfolk, Bauer said.
Tift had parked her vehicle in the caller’s driveway before she entered the garage, Bauer said.
Officers asked Tift about drug use and she agreed to a search. Officers found a short straw with residue of methamphetamine in her vehicle and methamphetamine in the hand bag she was carrying, Bauer said.
Tift was arrested in connection with driving under the influence of drugs — third offense, refusal to submit to a chemical test and possession of methamphetamine, Bauer said. She was booked into city jail and later released on citation.