An alert police officer who noticed a man driving with a suspended license resulted in the man getting arrested for possessing methamphetamine.
Capt. Mike Bauer said an officer had contact with the driver of a vehicle in the 900 block of South Second Street at 1:56 a.m. Friday.
The officer knew the driver as Raymond Estrada, 31, Norfolk, and believed that his driver’s license was suspended, Bauer said.
After contacting Estrada, the officer confirmed that his license was suspended and arrested him on suspicion of driving under suspension. In a subsequent search of his vehicle, officers reportedly recovered a glass pipe with residue, one syringe full of a liquid and two baggies containing a white substance, Bauer said.
The substance tested positive for methamphetamine. Estrada was then arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.