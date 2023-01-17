A woman was arrested on Monday evening after she apparently disregarded a trespass warning.
At 6:13 p.m., Norfolk police were called to a business in the 1200 block of South 13th Street for a trespassing report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. Yunia Irayda Pulido Vegueriz, 44, had been given a trespass warning for the property earlier in the day.
Because Pulido Vegueriz returned to the business, Bauer said, the officer informed her that she was going to be given a citation for trespassing. Pulido Vegueriz apparently became agitated and refused to sign the citation.
Officers gave her time to read the citation and, after reading it, Pulido Vegueriz indicated that she would not show up for court, Bauer said. Officers then informed her that she was under arrest.
Pulido Vegueriz allegedly verbally resisted and physically pulled away from the officers while they were attempting to handcuff her. Police were able to secure her and transported her to the Norfolk City Jail, Bauer said.
Pulido Vegueriz was arrested on suspicion of second-degree criminal trespass and resisting arrest. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.