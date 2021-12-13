A pair of Norfolk men were arrested over the weekend after two traffic stops allegedly turned up methamphetamine.
Capt. Michael Bauer said about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a Norfolk police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of West Omaha Avenue.
The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as 42-year-old Bill Gonzales of Norfolk. A check of Gonzales’ license showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said. Gonzales then was arrested and taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, Bauer said, officers recovered a glass pipe that allegedly tested positive for meth, as well as three bags of suspected meth. Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
LESS THAN four hours later, about 2:55 a.m. Sunday, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle that allegedly had expired license plates, Bauer said. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Deak Chamberlain of Norfolk.
A check of Chamberlain’s license showed that it was under suspension, Bauer said. Chamberlain then was arrested and taken into custody.
In a subsequent search, officers allegedly recovered a clear plastic bag containing meth from Chamberlain’s jacket pocket. He also was arrested on suspicion of driving under suspension and possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said.
Chamberlain was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.