A Norfolk man was jailed over the weekend after police were called for a possible theft of an automobile.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to a residence in the 300 block of North 12th Street at about 1 a.m. Sunday when it was reported that Ivan Capetillo, 23, of Norfolk stole a white Pontiac Grand Prix from the residence.
The vehicle was located unoccupied in the 300 block of South 10th Street.
Bauer said a Madison County sheriff's deputy spotted Capetillo, who ran from the officer. Capetillo continued to run from officers as they arrived in the area, Bauer said. As officers pursued him, he threw the keys to the stolen car on the ground, and they were recovered by officers, Bauer said.
Officers apprehended Capetillo and took him into custody. Capetillo was transported to the Norfolk City Jail.
Results showed impairment with a breath alcohol content of .141, Bauer said.
Capetillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence third offense, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, driving during revocation and obstructing a peace officer.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.