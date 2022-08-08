A 22-year-old Norfolk man is in the Madison County Jail facing a range of charges following a lengthy standoff Saturday and reportedly shooting at a residence in central Norfolk around 6 a.m. Saturday.
Capt. Mike Bauer said in a written release Monday morning that Nicholas G. Valbuena is the suspect who was holed up in a house for at least five hours in the 2400 block of Madison Avenue on Saturday. Valbuena was taken into custody about 1:10 p.m. Saturday.
Bauer said Valbuena left the residence through a window as officers entered the home. He ran north and officers watching the perimeter of the house saw him and pursued.
A Norfolk police officer and a Nebraska state trooper took Valbuena into custody after a short foot pursuit, Bauer said.
Valbuena was arrested on suspicion of unlawful discharge of a firearm, attempted first-degree assault, terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail initially before being transferred to the Madison County Jail.
On Saturday afternoon, Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller said the man — later identified as Valbuena — was suspected of shooting at a house in central Norfolk.
The incident concluded without anyone getting injured following what was about seven hours of stressful activity for many officers, some of whom were involved in helping to investigate the four deaths in Laurel earlier in the week.
The police chief provided the following details on Saturday afternoon.
A drive by-shooting took place about 6 a.m. in the 900 block of South Third Street with multiple shots fired. Casings were recovered at the scene.
There were no injuries. The person fled the scene, and the man who was being shot at recognized the man who did the shooting. He provided police with the name of the suspect.
Police then started to find out where the man might live and came to the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. As officers approached, they saw the suspect run into the house.
Contact was made with the family. Police tried to get the suspect out but were unable. Miller said he estimates this happened about 8 a.m., possibly earlier.
“We worked with the family (of the suspect),” Miller said. “The family was very cooperative.”
It was determined the suspect was in the attic. Police used drones to try to contact him. He did not respond much, but eventually police cleared the main floor.
As they were clearing the main floor, there was a second exit out of the attic that police were not aware of where the man got out. The suspect then fled out a window and took off running.
Police had established a perimeter around the house, with law enforcement officers also from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Stanton County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
At times during the standoff, police could be heard playing a recording with a female voice. It said, “We know you’re scared. Everyone is fine. No one is hurt, but we need you to come out.”
No shots were fired by police in the incident, Miller said. A series of bangs at 11:20 a.m. and about 12:10 p.m. were distraction devices at the house, Miler said.
Miller said he was pleased nobody was injured and with the assistance. Other agencies not mentioned previously included the joint tactical team, a drone team and Norfolk Fire & Rescue.
“Anytime somebody doesn’t get hurt, that is always the best result,” he said. “He wasn’t communicating with us very well. He was communicating with some family members, who were assisting us, and then we did get some communication with him through text messages.”
Miller said the drones are turning out to be “a very good tool.”
“We had them up for what we call overwatch,” he said. “They give us a lay of the land and help us keep an eye on things.”