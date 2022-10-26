The suspect in a quadruple homicide that occurred in Laurel on Aug. 4 has been discharged from the hospital and lodged in jail.

Laurel resident Jason Jones, 42, was discharged from CHI St. Elizabeth in Lincoln on Wednesday morning, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 5, troopers with the NSP SWAT team found Jones with significant burns while they were serving a warrant at his home in Laurel. Jones was transported to the Lincoln hospital, where he had been receiving treatment ever since.

Following his discharge from the hospital, Jones was transported to the Nebraska Department of Corrections Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

Jones is accused of shooting and killing four Laurel residents at two homes in the early morning hours of Aug. 4 before attempting to set the victims’ houses on fire.

