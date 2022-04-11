The suspect in an incident involving shots fired at a Norfolk residence on Saturday has been identified as 42-year-old Maxine Keys.
At 7:38 a.m. Saturday, Norfolk police received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had occurred inside a residence in the 1000 block of West Phillip Avenue, Capt. Michael Bauer said in a press release on Monday.
A woman told responding officers that Keys, homeless, had been staying at the same residence as her and was acting erratic and paranoid throughout the night.
Around 7:30 a.m., the alleged victim used the phone to call for assistance in dealing with Keys, Bauer said. At this point, Keys became confrontational with the victim inside the residence and brandished a handgun, according to police.
Keys then allegedly began to fire the handgun at the apparent victim and pursued the woman as she left the home, Bauer said. The alleged victim made it to a neighboring residence and was able to call 911. She was not hit by any of the fired bullets, Bauer said.
Officers followed leads as to Keys’ location, and she was eventually located near the Norfolk Public Library and arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony at 10:07 a.m. Saturday.
A 9 mm handgun was recovered at the time of arrest, Bauer said. Assisting with the investigation and apprehension were sheriff's offices from Stanton and Madison counties and the Nebraska State Patrol.
Keys was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.
Story updated Monday at 7:15 a.m.
Story updated Saturday at 10:35 a.m.
Original story posted 8:38 a.m.
* * * ORIGINAL STORY * * *
