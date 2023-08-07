A Newman Grove man was arrested on multiple counts after refusing to leave an apartment on Saturday.

Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said officers were called to an apartment in the 100 block of Milan Drive at about 9:10 a.m. for a protection order violation. It had been reported that Cesar Garcia, 32, of Newman Grove was at the apartment and would not leave. The protected person was a resident of the apartment.

Before officers arrived, they confirmed that Garcia had an active Madison County arrest warrant and had been issued a trespass warning for the property. When officers arrived, they found Garcia sitting up against the rear sliding door of the apartment, Bauer said.

Garcia was informed about the warrant and was asked to place his hands behind his back, but he did not, Bauer said. Officers attempted to secure him in handcuffs, but Garcia actively resisted their attempts and continued to try and pull away, Bauer said.

Eventually the officers secured him and took him into custody. He was arrested on suspicion of violation of a domestic abuse protection order, second-degree trespassing, obstructing a peace officer, resisting arrest and the Madison County arrest warrant.

He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madsion County Jail.

