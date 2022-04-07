MADISON — The Nebraska State Patrol, Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Madison Police Department have a suspect in custody after a standoff at 111 N. Nebraska St. in Madison Thursday night.
About 7:15 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement was called to the residence in reference to a male subject apparently having a “manic episode.”
One person reported that the subject tried assaulting them and that the subject said they killed multiple animals. The state patrol was then alerted and had several units arrive on scene about 7:30 p.m.
As of 7:45 p.m., several armed law enforcement officers had the residence surrounded. A trooper could be heard summoning the subject to exit the residence using a megaphone about every 5 minutes.
About 8:30 p.m., the suspect surrendered to law enforcement, Sgt. Jesse Pfeifer with the Nebraska State Patrol told the Daily News.
Several troopers approached the front entrance of the house and opened the door, Pfeifer said, which is when the suspect walked out of the residence.
Pfeifer said that animal cruelty was involved, but that no people were harmed. The suspect was transported to the Madison County Jail after being medically cleared at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Law enforcement declined to release the suspect's identity Thursday night. It is unknown whether he was armed, and no other people were believed to be in the residence after law enforcement arrived.
A next-door neighbor said that his dog started barking around 7:30 p.m., so he looked outside and saw several police cruisers approaching the scene.
