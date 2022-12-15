A 22-year-old man suspected of striking an elderly man with a sword and forcing himself into the victim’s Madison home last week has been formally charged with a pair of felonies.
A complaint filed Wednesday charges Ivan Saldana of Madison with second-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony. The two charges carry a combined maximum punishment of 70 years in prison.
About 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 9, an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska Street in Madison, said Lt. Jon Downey, when he was approached from across the street by a younger man, later identified as Saldana, who was carrying what was described as a samurai sword.
Saldana followed the elderly man into his garage and forced his way into the house, Downey said. The 22-year-old then allegedly struck the resident in the back with the sword. The victim was able to reach a ball-peen hammer and strike the suspect in the head with it. Downey said Saldana then allegedly fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim secured his home.
The Madison Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Office had asked the public to check any video cameras or video doorbells for surveillance footage or photos of the suspect and provide those to law enforcement.
After a nearly three-hour search that also involved the Norfolk Police Division and Nebraska State Patrol, Saldana was arrested.
As part of the investigation, law enforcement officers tracked footprints in the snow to a residence. Further investigation led to Saldana, who was inside a home and taken into custody without incident, Downey said.
Saldana has been held at the Madison County Jail since his arrest and is scheduled to make an initial court appearance on Tuesday.