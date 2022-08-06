A man suspected of shooting at a house at 6 a.m. Saturday in central Norfolk was taken into custody about 1:10 p.m. in another part of the city after he had barricaded himself in a house for about five hours.
Police Chief Don Miller said the man was taken into custody north of the 2400 block of Madison Avenue without incident after he was running from the house he had been holed up in for at least five hours.
The event concluded without anyone getting injured following what was at least seven hours of stressful activity for many officers, some of whom were involved in the incident in Laurel earlier in the week.
Capt. Don Miller of the Norfolk Police Division said no names would be released immediately, including the suspect, but provided the following details.
A drive by-shooting took place about 6 a.m. in the 900 block of South Third Street with multiple shots fired. Casings were recovered at the scene.
There were no injuries. The person fled the scene, and the man who was being shot at recognized the man who did the shooting. He provided police with the name of the suspect.
Police then started to find out where the man might live and came to the 2400 block of Madison Avenue. As officers approached, they saw the suspect run into the house.
Contact was made with the family. Police tried to get the suspect out, but were unable. Miller said he estimates this happened about 8 a.m., possibly earlier.
“We worked with the family (of the suspect),” Miller said. “The family was very cooperative.”
It was determined the suspect was in the attic. Police used drones to try to contact him. He did not respond much, but eventually they cleared the main floor, Miller said.
As they were clearing the main floor, there was a second exit out of the attic police were not aware of where the man got out, Miller said. The suspect then fled out a window and took off running.
Police had established a perimeter around the house, with law enforcement officers also from Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Stanton County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.
“They (other officers) saw him run because we were on the other side of the building, and that’s why we have perimeters, of course,” Miller said. “He ran about three blocks north and they were able to track him down and we took him into custody.”
At times during the standoff, police could be heard playing a recording with a female voice. It said, “We know you’re scared. Everyone is fine. No one is hurt but we need you to come out.”
No shots were fired by police in the incident, Miller said. A series of bangs at 11:20 a.m. and about 12:10 p.m. were distraction devices at the house, Miler said.
There remains a lot of investigation to complete yet, he said. Police will provide more information later.
Miller said he was pleased nobody was injured and with the assistance. Other agencies not mentioned previously included the joint tactical team, a drone team and Norfolk Fire & Rescue.
“Anytime somebody doesn’t get hurt, that is always the best result,” he said. “He wasn’t communicating with us very well. He was communicating with some family members, who were assisting us and then we did get some communication with him through text messages.”
Miller said the drones are turning out to be “a very good tool.”
“We had them up for what we call overwatch,” he said. “They give us a lay of the land and help us keep an eye on things.”