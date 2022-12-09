Suspect arrested in Madison sword attack

After a nearly three-hour search by law enforcement Friday morning, the suspect in an alleged home invasion in Madison was arrested. The name and age of the subject were not immediately released.
Updated at 10:50 a.m.
Original story posted at 9:57 a.m.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a suspect involved in an incident in Madison on Friday morning.
About 7:45 a.m., an elderly man was outside his residence in the 800 block of South Nebraska Street in Madison, said Lt. Jon Downey, when he was approached from across the street by a younger man who was carrying what has been described as a samurai sword.
The suspect followed the elderly man into his garage and forced his way into the house, Downey said. The suspect then allegedly struck the resident in the back with the sword. The victim was able to reach a ball-peen hammer and strike the suspect in the head with it. Downey said the suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction, and the victim secured his home.
The suspect is described as a White male is his late teens wearing a blue hoodie and possibly yellow socks, according to law enforcement.
The Madison Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff's Department are asking the public to check any video cameras or video doorbells for surveillance footage or photos of the suspect and provide those to law enforcement.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact investigator James Vrbsky or Downey by calling 402-454-2110.