A rural Allen man was arrested on Saturday following a drive-by shooting in Dixon County.

About 4:30 p.m. Saturday, the Dixon County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a woman who said that a man inside a pickup with a trailer had driven past her home and fired a shot toward her and her daughter, said Sheriff Tom Decker. The woman said that the pickup belonged to 35-year-old Andrew Chase. 

Upon further investigation, Decker said, a bullet hole was located in the side of the residence. With the assistance of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, Decker said Chase was taken into custody at his residence without incident.

Chase is being held at the Dixon County Jail on felony charges that include use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, unlawful discharge of a firearm and terroristic threats. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief and disturbing the peace, Decker said.

