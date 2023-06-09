A Norfolk man was taken to jail after an incident downtown early Friday morning.
Capt. Michael Bauer of the Norfolk Police Division said in a press release that police were called to the area of Third Street at Norfolk Avenue at 12:49 a.m. because of a disturbance between a male and a female.
A Nebraska state trooper was in the area and had been flagged down by the female. The male was identified as Shannon L. Vowell, 45, of Norfolk.
Bauer said the female victim told officers that she was walking in downtown Norfolk when Vowell drove by. He stopped his vehicle and started to follow her, attempting to speak with her, Bauer said.
The victim told police she did not want contact with him and attempted to call the police, but he took her phone. A witness stated that it appeared Vowell was getting physical with the victim as she was screaming for help and trying to walk toward her apartment, but Vowell was in front of her preventing her from doing so, Bauer said.
The witness told police Vowell raised his hands up and then struck the victim.
The victim denied being struck but that Vowell tried to grab her, Bauer said.
Vowell was placed under arrest on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.