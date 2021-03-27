Suspect apprehended following chase

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a pickup on Highway 275 east of Norfolk that was driving without tail lights.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said the pickup then fled at high speeds south on 560th Avenue and began shutting its headlights off as he fled.
The pickup crossed over Highway 24 and continued south where it was finally stopped, he said.
Unger said the driver, Leonardo Saldana-Castaneda, 37, was taken into custody and placed under arrest for willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest and child abuse as a 12-year-old boy was also in the vehicle during the pursuit and placed in danger.
Saldana-Castaneda remained in jail on Saturday morning, pending the posting of bond.