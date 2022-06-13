Although attendance was lighter than years prior, Saturday’s Relay for Life provided a step in the right direction for the fight against cancer in Northeast Nebraska after two years away from an in-person event.
Nebraskans affected by cancer gathered from across the region at Norfolk High School, some to offer their support, give advice and to share their experiences.
Faye Kilday is an organizer for the relay in Knox County. With the pandemic still restricting the county from running the event, she made the decision to come down to Madison County after reaching out to Wendy Swenson, a friend and one of the key organizers for Norfolk’s relay.
Cancer runs deep in Kilday’s family, with her parents and grandparents survivors and her mother-in-law a casualty. She said critical research into the disease, funded by the American Cancer Society (ACS), has been crucial to her family’s survival, but for others she also credited the organization with the direct forms of support it provides, including helping to pay for gas and temporary housing costs as well as a hotline for helping people navigate a cancer diagnosis.
“A lot of people don’t know those resources are out there, but they’re something that hopefully events like this help to get the word out on,” Kilday said.
Scott Sanne heads one of the relay teams that attended Saturday’s fundraiser. Diagnosed with cancer in January, Sanne said finding support, no matter how substantial, can mean the world for someone coming to grips with a diagnosis.
“You can’t thank (the American Cancer Society) enough for what they do,” Sanne said. “I’ll need a little help, but that little help, you’d be surprised what a shining light that can bring to a situation that you’re trying to overcome.”
His first time attending the relay, Sanne said he wants his team, dubbed “IN-Sannely Strong,” to contribute to the ACS’ mission to bring that critical support to others as well.
“I wanted to create a team, not just for me, but just to try to bring awareness, promote the cancer society through fundraising and get more people involved,” Sanne said.
Diagnosed in 2005, Marilyn Reestman has learned to live with cancer over the past 17 years. She said the hardest part of her battle came just before her diagnosis, when she was waiting for her results. Since then, she’s grounded herself in the certainty that cancer provides that her time may be limited and said she refuses to feel sorry for herself even at the worst of times.
“You learn to appreciate stuff a lot more. You’re just like, ‘I might not be here tomorrow,’ and you live life to the fullest,” Reestman said. “I’m on the run all the time. I’m not letting anything grow under my feet. … You’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Reestman was slightly disappointed by the turnout but compared the process of getting the event back on track after a two-year hiatus to the way life was disrupted in Nebraska after the 2019 floods, such as with a Neligh golf league she played in which has yet to return since. This year’s Christian Cross Festival, which received a record level of turnout and was scheduled for the same time, also may have factored into the lower attendance.
Nonetheless, Reestman said she’s always inspired to see people coming out to support the cause, no matter how many or few.
“It’s just enlightening to see these people, even if there’s only a handful,” Reestman said. “To know that there’s somebody who cares and somebody’s out there fighting for their family members, or for somebody else’s family members, or just even for somebody they don’t know.”
For her part, Swenson said she wasn’t too worried about the attendance numbers and was just grateful to see the event and the memorials to fallen members of the community, known as luminaria, back on the track.
“It was just really great to be back here in this setting,” she said. “Just seeing the luminaria around the track again, that’s so cool to see.”
Kilday agreed with the sentiment and said that being able to hold the fundraiser in-person also returns a vital element of personal connection to the event.
“This is really important, to get people back (in-person),” Kilday said. “Obviously we all had different types of cancers and different experiences (with cancer), but that’s one thing that united the different people, and there’s just camaraderie.”