A Norfolk woman is behind bars after being found in possession of methamphetamine on Tuesday.

Just before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Norfolk police were called to a residence in the 600 block of South Ninth Street, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The reporting party had found a baggie of a controlled substance inside the residence.

Officers recovered the substance, Bauer said, and it tested positive for methamphetamine. Officers reviewed surveillance video footage from the residence and determined that Hope Klug, 33, of Norfolk had been in possession of the methamphetamine, Bauer said.

Klug was at the residence and placed under arrest on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, Bauer said. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

