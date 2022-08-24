Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division conducted surprise commercial vehicle inspections on Tuesday in Norfolk and the surrounding area in Madison County.
During the special enforcement effort, the Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective (MAPS) team conducted 35 vehicle inspections, said Cody Thomas, public relations director for the state patrol. Troopers presented a Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance sticker to 17 vehicles throughout the day, indicating the vehicle had no critical safety violations.
Troopers discovered 156 violations of federal motor carrier safety regulations and state law. Troopers placed 16 vehicles out of service, meaning they are indefinitely not allowed to return to the road. Vehicles are placed out of service for a variety of reasons, including bad brakes or tires or other problems that pose immediate safety risks. One driver was placed out of service, Thomas said.
The surprise inspections focus on commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or pass through weigh stations as part of their regular routes. The MAPS Team is funded largely by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.
Troopers check for compliance with federal safety regulations and enforce laws pertaining to weight, size, registration, dyed fuels and permits associated with commercial vehicles. The MAPS team was implemented in 1998 and consists of troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division.