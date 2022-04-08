A 747 with the Orphan Grain Train’s first shipment of supplies for Ukrainian refugees left JFK Airport near New York on Thursday bound for the Netherlands.
From there, the items will be trucked to Ternopil in the Ukraine.
Despite the fighting in the Ukraine, some of the borders are open so people and supplies can move in and out, said the Rev. Ray Wilke, Orphan Grain Train president.
The shipment, which includes diapers, quilts, hygiene products, beds and much more, was transported to New York several weeks ago, but the flight was delayed for a variety of reasons.
Now, it’s finally on its way, Wilke said.
The amount of goods being sent by the Grain Train would fill a semi-trailer truck, he said.
Two more shipments are in the works, Wilke said. They, too, will be flown from JFK to the Netherlands. From there, one shipment will go to Suceava, Romania, and the other will go to Moldova.
All of the goods will be distributed by agencies working with the Orphan Grain Train.
In addition to items listed above, the other shipments will include food, such as Mercy Meals, beans, flour, granola bars, pasta and more.
Wilke said he and others involved are grateful for the donations that have been made to support relief efforts. But more support is needed. Monetary donations may be sent to the Orphan Grain Train, P.O. Box 1466, Norfolk, NE 68701.
Donations also may be made through the organization’s website, which is www.ogt.org.