Alan Ehlers, superintendent of Madison Public Schools, has died.
The Madison Public Schools Board of Education released a statement on its Facebook page Tuesday, stating that Ehlers died suddenly. Funeral arrangements are incomplete but will be shared when finalized, according to the post.
According to the post, classes and activities Wednesday will continue as scheduled, but support will be available for all students, staff and community members.
“We are grateful for Alan’s leadership and passion for education for over 10 years in Madison,” according to the post. “We ask that you keep Alan, his family and everyone who loved him in your thoughts and prayers, while also respecting their privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”
Ehlers has been the superintendent of Madison Public Schools since 2012. His wife, Denise Ehlers, also works for the school district.