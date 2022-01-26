Sunset Plaza Mall has been purchased for more than $9 million by a Florida development company.
The mall was recently bought by the development group North Kings Highway LLC of Lakewood Park, Florida. The Florida group bought the property from Brookwood Capital Advisors at an auction last year.
Ben Hamd, a managing director for Brookwood Capital Advisors, said he didn’t expect much to change with the mall right away. But with new owners of Sunset Plaza, that opens up the opportunity for more renovations to be done to the property.
“They’re going to finish out the whole project that we started,” Hamd said about North Kings Highway.
Brookwood Capital Advisors bought the property from Wells Fargo Bank last July, with the intention to redevelop the property.
While minimal changes were made to the property construction-wise, Brookwood was able to financially flip the property by leasing out vacant spaces to local businesses.
Among the new businesses that joined Sunset Plaza Mall in 2021 were Wisper Skate Shop and Watecha Bowl.
The businesses that already existed in the mall also benefited from the new ownership last year. Many of the pre-existing stores signed extended leases with Brookwood Capital Advisors.
Renegade, a local western apparel store, was one of those stores that signed an extended lease.
“We believed in where they were headed with their plan, and the potential new owners, so we recently signed a five-year extension to our lease,” said Troy Weyhrich, the owner of Renegade.
Renegade opened up a custom apparel and embroidery store inside the mall after Brookwood bought the property.
Weyhrich said the past six months were good for his business, and he had been able to keep a full staff despite the workforce shortage.
“Our business, our sales business has been fantastic, especially in the last six months of last year. So that's been very good,” Weyhrich said.
According to Weyhrich, Brookwood’s intention wasn’t to keep the property for long.
“They bought it just with the intention of trying to do a few improvements, trying to lengthen some leases, and then sell it to a person who was going to keep it for a while.”
Weyhrich said that he’s optimistic about the new owners and their plans for the mall.
“The property had kind of fallen into some ill repair, and it needed some attention,” Weyhrich said. “We're hoping now that the new owners will make some improvements and, overall, return it to what it could be.”