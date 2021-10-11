GRAND ISLAND — The publisher of one of the state's newest weekly newspapers has been named the Nebraska Press Women Communicator of Achievement.
LuAnn Schindler, who publishes the Summerland Advocate-Messenger in Northeast Nebraska, received the award at the Nebraska Press Women’s fall conference Saturday in Grand Island. The award recognizes achievement in the communications profession, service to the community and industry, and leadership in the organization.
A native of Clay Center, Schindler earned an education degree in journalism, English and communication arts at Hastings College and did postgraduate work at Northwestern University.
Schindler taught high school at St. Mary's in O'Neill and then at Lutheran High Northeast in Norfolk before becoming managing editor at the Clearwater Record-Ewing News. She also was employed as a regional correspondent for the Daily News and wrote for an online magazine.
In 2019, Schindler launched the Summerland Advocate-Messenger, a printed weekly newspaper that is also delivered on the web and through Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The paper covers Clearwater, Ewing, Orchard, Page and Royal. Schindler and her husband, Scott, also founded ColdType, which provides commercial printing and graphic design services.
Schindler will represent Nebraska at the 2022 National Federation of Press Women Communicator of Achievement competition in June in Fargo, North Dakota.