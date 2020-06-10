ORCHARD — The inaugural school board meeting of the new Summerland School District featured a flurry of firsts as its six members gathered in Orchard on Tuesday.
Since the passage of a consolidation bond issue in November, the oversight/board committee has been working behind the scenes, preparing for the district’s first official day, which was Saturday, when the agreement for Nebraska Unified District 1 expired.
After taking the oath of office, the group elected its first president. Ed Nordby of Ewing will serve in the role. Other board members are Candice Hoke, Steven Thiele, Nate Schwager, Jeremy Wagner and Marty Kerkman.
The board worked through a list of 26 agenda items ranging from selecting a legal firm to represent the district to approving technology purchases.
One of the top priorities included discussion about where Clearwater’s fifth grade class would attend school for the 2020-21 year.
Clearwater Principal Mike Sanne said after several Clearwater elementary teachers resigned, he was directed to look at options that could save money for the district.
A combined classroom in Clearwater or transporting the class of seven fifth grade students to Ewing were mentioned.
When talks first started, a few parents expressed concerns about travel time.
When Sanne talked to parents in May, all favored sending students to Ewing.
“One hundred percent of the parents would rather have their children be transported to Ewing than to be in a combined classroom,” Sanne said.
Board member Marty Kerkman asked how students would be transported.
Sanne said a van would be used, but ultimately, transportation will depend on directed health measures in place. Students will arrive in Ewing in time for the first bell. School breakfast will be an option in either Clearwater or Ewing.
“They will leave Ewing a little early to get back to Clearwater to fit dismissal time,” Sanne said.
Ewing Principal Greg Appleby said Kelsi Schueth, who taught fourth grade, will fill the fifth grade position. Ewing will have 13 students in the class.
Sanne said the two sites plan to have students meet classmates before the beginning of the year.
The board unanimously approved a motion to combine the two classes.
An agreement for classified staff also was approved.
Summerland Superintendent Dale Martin said the negotiations committee met to discuss plans that were in place for Ewing and Clearwater/Orchard staff members and developed a new agreement.
Nate Schwager, board member, said, “I think we picked middle ground and ran with that and got where we did.”
Martin said the committee recommended a 3% increase on salary and hourly classified staff. Year-round employees will be offered a single $4,000 deductible health insurance plan.
“Other employees have the option to participate in the district plan and would get $3,000 toward it or if they choose not to take it, depending on full-time equivalency, would get a cash-in-lieu payment,” Martin said.
The motion passed 6-0.