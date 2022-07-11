Norfolk Public Library will host the second program in its Summer Speaker Series at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12.
The program is called “Storytelling of the Dakota” and is presented by Joyzelle Godfrey. The presentation demonstrates the historic societal structure of the Dakota people through the medium of storytelling. The adventures of the first set of twins born in the world will give a glimpse of the family structure, food gathering and beliefs of their tribal people.
Godfrey is a retired college professor who taught Lakota studies for Sinte Gleska University in South Dakota, as well as English and writing. Her storytelling is based on the historical culture of her tribe and the information collected by the well-known author and ethnographer, Ella Deloria, who wrote the historical novel “Waterlily” and who is Godfrey’s Dakota grandmother.
The Dakota presentation will be followed throughout the summer by a variety of programs.
“The Bones of Paradise: A Novel Examined” by Jonis Agee will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.
The Nebraska author novel, “Bones of Paradise,” the 2022 One Book, One Nebraska selection, offers readers a multi-generational saga set in the Nebraska Sandhills. Agee discusses how she came to write this story in this setting and shares her approaches to research, character development and more. Agee is the Adele Hall professor of English at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she specializes in fiction, creative fiction and modern and contemporary American literature.
“Encounters with World Music” by Randall Snyder will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23. These introductory remarks on non-Western systems of art and folk music include such topics as Islamic music from North Africa and the Middle East, the structure of the North Indian raga, the Indonesian gamelan and traditional music from Korea. This presentation features recordings, video material and demonstrations of instruments. Snyder is a composer and jazz musician living in Lincoln and teaches at Peru State College.
“Patchwork of the Prairie” by Yvonne Hollenbeck will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6. Hollenbeck is an award-winning quilter and the nation’s top award-winning cowgirl poet, as well as one of the most published.
Hollenbeck presents a trunk show of about 30 quilts made by members of the same family spanning 135 years. The stories behind both the quilters and the quilts themselves are shared and accompanied by some of Hollenbeck’s own cowboy/cowgirl poetry.
“Sandhills and Sandlots: The Amazing Story of Rushville’s Modisett Ball Park” will be presented by Jeff Barnes at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13. The Panhandle town of Rushville was the recipient of a beautiful ball field from the state’s biggest rancher and the host of a Major League baseball school and try-out camp, whose students included a Nebraska boy who struck out Mickey Mantle.
Barnes tells the fascinating story of Rushville’s 130 years with baseball and how residents past and present came together in 2014 to rebuild Nebraska’s own field of dreams.