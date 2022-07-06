The 11th Summer Speaker Series at the Norfolk Public Library on Tuesday began with a simple question: What do Nebraskans eat?
The audience listed beef, corn and wheat. The featured speaker — Chris Krampe, who is the director of fine arts at the College of Saint Mary, an all-women education institution in Omaha — focused on the wheat aspect. He then transitioned into how wheat makes Nebraska’s people and culture. Krampe then named this the "wheat culture."
Interestingly, Krampe was also a music director at the first liberal arts school in China since the Cultural Revolution, giving him a unique perspective for his presentation, "The Desire to be Heard: Art, Culture and the Human Experience."
The presentation aimed to explore the importance of art — both visual and audile — throughout ancient human history. The hourlong lecture also delved into why that art is important, even if it can't be translated into numbers or measured otherwise.
In addition to the aforementioned “wheat culture,” Krampe contrasted that with the "rice culture." He used this culture as a contrast with wheat culture since rice is not grown in Nebraska. Rice also tends to thrive in humid climates, thus adding to the list of differences that wheat and rice have.
So why distinguish these different cultures? "It's because wheat creates civilization," Krampe said. He then delved into the roots of these cultures.
Wheat cultures tended to have more free time, since cultivating wheat is not as labor intensive as cultivating rice is. Polytheism and rituals including alcohol also were featured in this culture. "This culture was more jovial, whereas in rice culture, there was no room for such behavior," Krampe continued, "Personal enjoyment, in a human culture, always leads to innovation."
This was because people had more leisure time in wheat culture, thus allowing people to create ideas. That also led to a more individualistic culture, according to Krampe.
Rice culture, as originated in China, had a strict adherence to tradition, limited opportunities for innovation, ancestral worship and hierarchies. This ultimately turned into a religion, known as Confucianism. "The religion later became the thought system for the Chinese people," Krampe said.
Additionally, the social pressures people faced in rice culture were immense. Many Chinese believed that if they did something incorrectly, their ancestors would eventually punish them in the afterlife.
Krampe also noted that the people within wheat culture, for a while, were taught the idea that people in rice culture are poor, incapable and bad. Even modern-day researchers believed this. Then, Chauvet Cave, which was discovered about 20 years ago in France, challenged that idea. It was later discovered that people who lived in Chauvet Cave had musician instruments, thus proving that rice people were not dumb or stupid, they just simply had their own way of living. Eventually, the Chauvet Cave discovery became a unifier between wheat and rice cultures and their ways of thinking.
Moving along, Krampe included “Beowulf” into his presentation. For a brief moment, audience members reflected on the agony they used to share in reading the work of “Beowulf,” and Old English heroic poem. Krampe included the story to show that modern-day humans can relate to the humans who lived thousands of years ago. The story of Beowulf also enhanced his presentation by creating a heartfelt experience that human beings could connect to.
Krampe also included several other musical works that are thousands of years old. Krampe elaborated, saying, "These experiences make us human. We have an ability to connect to art from 30,000 years ago. It's truly magical."
Krampe concluded his presentation poetically, saying, "You can say things with hundreds of people on stage in a late-19th-century opera production, or, you can scratch things onto a wall with the ends of burnt sticks. No matter what, you will be heard." Krampe continued, "We all have this desire to be heard. Art is the thing that connects all human cultures together."