Summer reading program to begin

OAKDALE — The Lois Johnson Memorial Library will host its Tails and Tales summer reading program the week of Monday, June 14, through Saturday, June 19. Pick up packets and snacks at the library Monday at 2 p.m. The week’s activities are as follows:
— Animal vet presentation at the Oakdale Fire Hall on Tuesday, from 1 to 5 p.m. The vet will be offering discounted rabies shots at the program.
— Goats and chickens at Centennial Park on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
— Crafts and reading at the library Thursday at 1 p.m.
— Real reptile at the Oakdale Fire Hall on Friday at 6 p.m.
— Fun, games and root beer floats Saturday at Centennial Park at 3 p.m.