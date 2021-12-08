A Norfolk man found himself in double trouble Tuesday after a meth pipe was delivered to the police station.
Capt. Chad Reiman with the Norfolk Police Division said Norfolk police arrested 43-year-old Robert A. Laney of Norfolk at about 8 a.m. for a burglary warrant out of Missouri.
Later in the day, Laney asked that an officer contact a person to bring Laney's suitcase and other property to the police station so he could have his property with him, Reiman said in a press release.
The officer made the contact, and Laney's property was delivered to the police station. During an inventory search of Laney's property, officers located a glass methamphetamine pipe in Laney's suitcase, Reiman said.
Officers field tested the substance in the pipe, Reiman said, and the test was positive for methamphetamine. Along with the Missouri warrant, Laney also was booked into the Norfolk jail for possession of a controlled substance.
Laney was later transported to the Madison County jail.