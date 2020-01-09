HUMPHREY — Bellies are a lot fuller at Humphrey Public School.
Thanks to the efforts of Spanish teacher Ashley Arlt, money has been raised to help pay down the school lunch debt of some students.
“It surprised me how much we had at the end,” she said.
The total reached $1,154, which Arlt has turned over to the school.
The school just received the money before Christmas break and has not decided who or how many students will receive help.
No student ever went without a meal, but, after working with parents, some students have not received second helpings every day or at all, while others have not had afternoon milk breaks.
“A lot of times, the parents are advising us,” said Brice King, the school principal.
Michelle Wemhoff, bookkeeper, said some parents would request their child not get seconds or the milk break in the afternoon.
“The parents said right now we can’t afford that,” she said.
The school participates in the National School Lunch Program, which includes free and reduced school meals for those families who qualify based on income. However, some require additional help, and some students not eligible for that program need help, and that is where Arlt comes in.
Students who qualify for free and reduced meals are unknown to everyone except those working with the program, and recipients of the money Arlt raised also will be unknown.
She said the idea came about through a family tradition.
“At Christmas my family passes the hat around and donates to a charity,” she said. “It was one of the first years I was here that I heard some people talking about kids who had overdue lunch bills so they couldn’t get seconds. I talked to my family, and we agreed we were going to donate it to the school. The next year there was a family that needed help ... so my mother and I donated money to cover their lunch bill. Then this year my son had influenza, so I wasn’t able to go to our family Christmas, so they donated the money elsewhere, but (another teacher) came up to me and said if you’re donating again this year, I know a family it can go to, I said ... ‘I’ll do something.’ ”
After talking with her family, Arlt’s mother and brothers agreed to donate, and she posted it on social media to anyone who wanted to help.
“I know how much my second grader eats, so I can’t imagine a junior high or high school student going without seconds,” she said. “I want to give them the opportunity to eat as much as they want to.”
Arlt’s act of kindness has reached farther than Humphrey Public. She said there were people who contacted her on Facebook who said they were going to contribute to their children’s schools in other areas.