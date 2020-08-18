Tom Hoile, auto body repair technology instructor, (left) welcomes students on the first day of fall classes at Northeast Community College in Norfolk on Monday. A third of classes this fall at the college are being offered in person.
Other changes in delivery of instruction include moving many traditional face-to-face classes to more online and synchronous online virtual classes, as well as reducing numbers of students and social distancing protocols in limited face-to-face classes. Face masks or shields are required in all Northeast buildings this fall.
Above, Curtis Brandt, building construction instructor, (right) shows homes under construction on the Norfolk campus to freshman students in the program.
Mary O’Boyle, an instructor at Northeast Community College, welcomes students to her French class through Zoom on the first day of class on Monday in the photo above.