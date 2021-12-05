Ten Wayne State College students will show off their conducting prowess during a concert on Tuesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m.
The performance will feature the Wayne State Symphonic Band and Wind Ensemble. The production will be a live-stream-only event, which may be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wscdeptofmusic.
Students who will be a part of the performance include: Haley Richstein of Bellevue; Dalton Rath of Randolph; Dalton Hazel of Papillion; Kelsy Moeller and Tresten Schwarz of Wayne; Sydney Auman of Lincoln; Colson Watchorn Newbrey of Ponca; Kylie Hascall of Columbus; Dusty Butler of Alda; and Kiernan Baker of Seward.
Students gain hands-on experience under the guidance of Dr. Josh Calkin, WSC director of bands.