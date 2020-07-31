HUMPHREY — The televisions keep coming.
The refrigerators, scrap metal, bikes, microwaves and much more than that are dropped off, and just when it seems as though people can’t have any more “junk,” they do.
The annual Humphrey cleanup day proved to be a success last Saturday, if success is measured by how much “stuff” people no longer want.
The City of Humphrey and Humphrey FFA work together to sponsor the day, which allows people to drop off any unwanted electronics, trash and scrap metal. Goodwill Industries also supplies a trailer for people to drop off clothing, toys, households goods and miscellaneous items. The trailer was filled.
Humphrey FFA members sorted through electronics at Humphrey Public School, and other items were dropped off at Foltz Sports Complex. There was too much for the Dumpsters to hold it all, so much was piled next to them.
This year’s cleanup was delayed from its usual day in May because of the coronavirus, and students were not allowed to unload what was brought because of the virus.
FFA sponsor Robyn Graham said they usually recycle between 10,000 and 15,000 pounds of electronics and 12,000 to 20,000 pounds of scrap metal. The city usually does four or five rollouts of household waste.
“I feel like we were steady to higher on amounts that came in,” Graham said. “During quarantine, I had many calls and messages asking if we were going to host this event, as people were more motivated to do some spring cleaning, since they had time.”
Graham expressed pride in the members for wanting to host the event and put the work in for it.
“When we discussed not having it, they said that was not a good option, and that we needed to find a way to get it done,” Graham said.
Twenty-one FFA members helped Saturday for the event.
Graham said the electronics collection actually costs the FFA Chapter to host, and it purchases the packaging materials. Several business helped provide boxes for packaging support. Donations are appreciated, and any funds that are made are put toward ag scholarships or the Community Development Fund.