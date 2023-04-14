Song, sequins and jazz filled the air as middle and high school student musicians returned to Northeast Community College to compete for top honors at the institution’s 41st annual Jazz Festival in the Cox Activities Center on the Northeast campus in Norfolk.
“The festival is always a bright spot in the year, and the excitement was palatable while students were making music,” said Margaret Schultz, Northeast choral director and festival director. “It was delightful to have students from across the Midwest here on campus for the festival.”
The two-day event, sponsored by the Northeast Music Department, drew 66 musical groups featuring 1,492 students plus directors from Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota. The competition hosted jazz bands and show/jazz choirs for schools in four levels. Fifty trophies were presented over the two days for first, second, third and fourth place and solo and instrumental awards. In addition, nine tuition waiver scholarships were awarded to high school senior student participants.
Schultz said the Jazz Festival helps students develop as musicians and shows them what other schools are doing. She said the most rewarding part is the award ceremonies as recognition is given to the top four groups and an outstanding soloist in each category.
“The hushed anticipation and then the cheers and applause for each group announced never gets old,” Schultz said. “The quality adjudication comments provide musicianship growth to both students and directors. All in all, the festival ran very smoothly due to the support of Northeast Area Jazz Ensemble, the college and the Northeast students who help work the festival. Those in attendance expressed their enjoyment and joy to be listening to these young musicians.”
Results from the Jazz Festival include:
— Level IV: Jazz band — 1. Norfolk Junior High School No. 1, Norfolk; 2. Norfolk Junior High School No. 2, Norfolk. Show choir — 1. Grand Island Central Catholic High School, Grand Island; 2. Norfolk Junior High School, Norfolk. Outstanding soloist — Molly Kenna, Grand Island Central Catholic High School, Grand Island.
— Level III: Jazz band — 1. Pender Public Schools, Pender; 2. Centennial Public Schools, Utica. Outstanding soloist — Tresha Koch, flugelhorn, Stanton Community Schools, Stanton. Show choir — 1. Bishop Neumann Catholic High School, Wahoo; 2. Ord High School, Ord. Outstanding soloist — Julia Ingwerson, Bishop Neumann Catholic High School, Wahoo. Vocal jazz — 1. Brownell-Talbot, Omaha; 2. Stanton Community Schools, Stanton. Outstanding soloist — AJ Puskar, Brownell-Talbot, Omaha.
— Level II: Jazz band — 1. Pierce High School, Pierce; 2. Blair High School, Blair. Outstanding soloist — Travis Emory, piano, Pierce High School, Pierce. Show choir — 1. Minden High School, Minden; 2. Boyden-Hull High School, Iowa. Outstanding soloist — Keilani Maae, Boyden-Hull High School, Iowa. Vocal jazz — 1. York High School No. 1, York; 2. York High School No. 2, York. Outstanding soloist — Caden Riebesell, Lawton-Bronson High School, Lawton, Iowa.
— Level I: Jazz band — 1. Mitchell High School No. 1, Mitchell, South Dakota; 2. Yankton High School, Yankton, South Dakota. Outstanding soloist — Drex Martinele, trombone, Mitchell High School No. 1, Mitchell, South Dakota. Vocal jazz — 1. Columbus High School, Columbus; 2. Thomas Jefferson High School, Council Bluffs, Iowa. Outstanding soloist — Bryan Alvarado, Columbus High School, Columbus. Show choir: 1. Norfolk High School, Norfolk; 2. Bellevue West High School, Bellevue. Outstanding soloist — Tyler Kalinowski, Bellevue West High School, Bellevue.
— Area superior show choir ratings — Elkhorn Valley Junior High School, Norfolk Catholic Junior High School, Norfolk Junior High School, Cedar Catholic High School, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge High School, Norfolk Catholic High School, Norfolk High School.
— Area superior jazz choir ratings — Bloomfield Community School, Stanton Community Schools, Columbus High School.
— Area superior jazz band ratings — Norfolk Junior High School No. 2, Norfolk Junior High School No. 1, Pender Public Schools, Ponca Public Schools, Stanton Community Schools, Pierce High School, Norfolk High School No. 1.
— Area vocal solo awards — Columbus High School — Bryan Alvarado, Ella May Shevlin, Jenna Taylor, Liz Hoskovec, Lyv Williams, Owen Papstein, Saharah Lasso; Norfolk High School — AJ Jensen, Jay Koozer, McKinzie Weber; Ponca Public School — Abby Fernau, Brooklyn Lowe.
— Area instrumental solo awards — Hartington-Newcastle High School — Trynity Zach; Norfolk Junior High School No. 2 — Carter Swenson, Nathan Kaiser, Ryker Dahlkoetter; Norfolk High School No. 1 — Alex Cook; Pierce High School — Travis Emory, Spencer Sindt; Ponca Public School — Brady Carnal; Stanton Community School — Tresha Koch.
— Area $1,000 tuition waiver scholarship awards — Bloomfield Community School — Taylor Kleinschmit; Elkhorn Valley High School — Madison Parker; Pierce High School — Ciara Garcia.