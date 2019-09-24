WAYNE — Wayne State College hosted the SkillsUSA Nebraska fall leadership conference on Monday.
Eleven high schools were represented, with more than 150 students and their advisers scheduled to attend.
Students learned about transportation, manufacturing, construction, health care and energy industry sectors from business and industry representatives.
Students received a firsthand look at Wayne State’s state-of-the-art Center for Applied Technology and got to dive into potential career fields with leading experts.
Students and advisers came from Bennington, Omaha Benson, Clearwater, Columbus, Gretna, Homer, Norris, Papillion La Vista, Papillion La Vista South, Raymond Central, Wahoo and Waverly.
SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens. SkillsUSA improves the quality of the nation’s future skilled workforce through the development of framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics.
The six areas that make up the SkillsUSA Program of Work are: Advocacy and Marketing, Community Engagement, Financial Management, Leadership Development, Partner and Alumni Engagement, and Workplace Experiences.